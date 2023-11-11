StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $13.78.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.