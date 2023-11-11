StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

