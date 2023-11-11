StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.28. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

