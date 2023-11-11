StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research cut Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Startek Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SRT opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Startek had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading

