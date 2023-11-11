StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

