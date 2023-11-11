StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000.

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

