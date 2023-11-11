StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LINC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $104,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

