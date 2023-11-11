StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

