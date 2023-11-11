StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

