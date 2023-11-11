StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.58.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands Price Performance

TWNK opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 773,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,182 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.