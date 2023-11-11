StockNews.com Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.9 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.