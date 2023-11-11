StockNews.com Upgrades Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.8 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.