StockNews.com Upgrades Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.27 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,204,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,645.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,204,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,645.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,320 shares of company stock valued at $236,977. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

