StockNews.com Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $193.25 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

