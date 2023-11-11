Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 256,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 134,801 shares.The stock last traded at $19.27 and had previously closed at $19.32.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $906.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.