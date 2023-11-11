Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 256,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 134,801 shares.The stock last traded at $19.27 and had previously closed at $19.32.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $906.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,431,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

