STV Group (LON:STVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $175.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.22), with a volume of 36030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.25 ($2.36).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.86. The company has a market cap of £85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. STV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,400.00%.

In other news, insider Naomi Climer CBE acquired 5,000 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($11,356.62). 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

