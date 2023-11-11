Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.5 %

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 147.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

