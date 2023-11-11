Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
