Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at $54,755.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,341 shares of company stock valued at $129,939. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

