Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

SU stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

