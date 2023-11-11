Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$58.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.72.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at C$45.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$49.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.6826087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

