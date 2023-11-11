Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

SGC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Further Reading

