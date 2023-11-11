Susquehanna Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $4.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The business had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

