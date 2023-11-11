Susquehanna Trims Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price to $80.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.33.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $2,118,582. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

