SVB Leerink Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,221,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.