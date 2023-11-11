S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter worth $3,618,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 181.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 369,150 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

