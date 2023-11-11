Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Cormark

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

TSE SYZ opened at C$7.21 on Friday. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$170.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

