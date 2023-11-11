Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.37 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,417,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 199,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,180,000 after purchasing an additional 72,189 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $170.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

