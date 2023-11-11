Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.79 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

