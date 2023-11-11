Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $373.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.