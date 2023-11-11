Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $192.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.