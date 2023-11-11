Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,564 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

