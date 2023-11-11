Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

