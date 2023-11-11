T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Down 0.6%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.85. 98,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,911% from the average session volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSPA. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter valued at $902,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2,367.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.