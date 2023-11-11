Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. Redburn Atlantic cut Tapestry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. They set an in-line rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Tapestry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.06.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $28.14 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.