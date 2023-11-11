Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.6% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.33. 6,239,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,851. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

