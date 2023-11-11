Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Target worth $133,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

