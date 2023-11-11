Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THWWW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $968,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 120,274 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 672,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 261,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

target hospitality corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the united states. the company operates through three segments: permian basin, bakken basin, and government. it owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

