TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$31.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.86.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

About MEG Energy

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.46 and a 1-year high of C$28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.