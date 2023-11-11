TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Increased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 104.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,904 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $126.65. 1,673,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.