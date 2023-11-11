Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Shares of TECK opened at $35.36 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Teck Resources by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

