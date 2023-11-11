Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 46.61%. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after purchasing an additional 490,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $14,356,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 169.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 420,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 264,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

