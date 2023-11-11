Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TPST opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

