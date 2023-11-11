Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $3.24 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark started coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.