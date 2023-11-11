Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $214.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

