Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.28.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

