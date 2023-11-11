The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,653,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $982,592,000 after buying an additional 293,565 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 616.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 14,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BA traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,520. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.