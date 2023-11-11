The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.13.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 158.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

