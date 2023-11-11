The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Shares Sold by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC decreased its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.22% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEE. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 564,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 211,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 141,002 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 26.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 111,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CEE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.32.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.