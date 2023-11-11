The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Boosted by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4,247.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,451.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.21. 1,224,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.22 and a 200 day moving average of $279.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

