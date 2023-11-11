The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,680,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,162,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

