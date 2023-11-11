The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the October 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.87 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on The Glimpse Group
Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group
The Glimpse Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 25,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,488. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 117.08% and a negative net margin of 211.87%.
The Glimpse Group Company Profile
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Glimpse Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.