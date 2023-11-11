The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the October 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.87 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Glimpse Group by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 554,965 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in The Glimpse Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 93,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Glimpse Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Glimpse Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 25,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,488. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 117.08% and a negative net margin of 211.87%.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Featured Articles

